Siddaramaiah announces to build spices park under PPP model in Chikkamagaluru

February 16, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed to develop a spices park in Chikkamagaluru under a public-private partnership.

This has been a long-pending demand from pepper growers in the Malnad region. The growers’ associations had often placed this demand before the government.

The CM has not mentioned the amount that will be spent for the park. However, he said it would be taken up under the PPP model to encourage spice growers and promote the export of spices. Besides that, he has proposed to set up an Integrated Public Health laboratory (IPHL) in Chikkamagaluru district.

The areca growers of the Malnad region have been demanding a remedy for the diseases repeatedly affecting the areca plantations. The CM has said that research and plant protection activities would be taken up with the Central government.

Disappointment

Hassan District Planters’ Association has expressed disappointment over the Budget alleging that the CM has not responded to the problems being faced by coffee growers.

A.S. Paramesh, president of the association and K.B. Lohith, the honorary secretary, said the association had met the CM recently and submitted appeals. “We have been facing huge loss due to human-elephant conflict in the coffee growing areas. The CM has not responded to the issue. We demand the CM respond to our woes at least in the coming days,” said Mr. Paramesh.

