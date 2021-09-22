Siddaramaiah and his dhoti

Bengaluru

22 September 2021 22:43 IST

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday offered some humorous moments in the Assembly as he struggled to tighten his dhoti in the midst of a heated debate.

Noticing the dhoti slipping, senior member and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar walked up to him and whispered in his ear. While Mr. Shivakumar tried to be discreet, Mr. Siddaramaiah announced loudly to the members that he needed a moment to secure his dhoti, while the House erupted into laughter.

The former Chief Minister went on to explain that he had trouble with his dhoti of late as he had put on 4-5 kg after he recovered from COVID-19.

The Congress leader said he was on a diet and had undergone naturopathy treatment recently for weight loss. After the session was adjourned for lunch, Mr. Siddaramaiah was again found tightening his dhoti.