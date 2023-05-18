May 18, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

Siddaramaiah and his association with Varuna

On a campaign trail in Varuna Assembly segment on May 4, Congress leader Siddaramaiah reminded a gathering at Ramapura village on the outskirts of Mysuru that his victory in the 2013 Assembly elections had paved the way for him to occupy the post of Chief Minister of the State for the first time.

“You had made me the Chief Minister. An opportunity has arisen again now”, Mr. Siddaramaiah told the crowd in no uncertain terms from atop his campaign vehicle while seeking their blessings in the May 10 elections.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s words proved prophetic with the Congress high command clearing his name for the post of Chief Minister for a second term after his successful election from Varuna.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s association with Varuna began with the carving out of the constituency in 2008 by including parts of Chamundeshwari and other areas during the delimitation exercise.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had been contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency, shifted to the newly created Varuna that also included his native village Siddaramanahundi.

After winning from Varuna for the first time in 2008, he went on to become the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, a constitutional post that is reckoned to be “shadow chief minister”. When he won for the second time from Varuna in 2013, Mr. Siddaramaiah was chosen as the Chief Minister.

He, however, chose to vacate the seat for his son Yathindra during the 2018 elections and shifted to neighbouring Chamundeshwari constituency, only to bite the dust. He lost to former Minister and JD(S) candidate G.T. Deve Gowda by a margin of more than 36,000 votes.

Subsequently, he vowed to never enter an electoral contest from Chamundeshwari segment.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s electoral politics actually began from Chamundeshwari in 1983 and eight out of his 12 Assembly elections so far had been fought from Chamundeshwari. Out of his eight elections from the constituency, as many as seven had been prior to the delimitation exercise and creation of Varuna.

His last successful election from Chamundeshwari was the by-poll in 2006 when he won by a narrow margin of 256 votes and declared his victory, incidentally for the first time as a Congressman, as “political re-birth”.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Mr. Siddarmaiah while firmly rejecting calls to contest from Chamundeshwari remained warm to similar appeals from Varuna that was represented by his son.

But, he went about entertaining invitations for contest from other constituencies in the State and even declared that he would like to contest from Kolar even while Mr. Yathindra continued to publicly prevail upon his father to contest from Varuna.

Mr. Yathindra said Varuna had proved ‘lucky’ to Mr. Siddaramaiah. After becoming the Leader of Opposition with his win from the constituency in 2008, he became the Chief Minister with a victory in 2013. “When he has a chance to become the Chief Minister, he should contest from Varuna”, Mr. Yathindra had insisted.

Eventually, the party high command refused to field Mr. Siddaramaiah from Kolar as he had sought and asked him to contest from the ‘safer’ Varuna segment.