November 15, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah announced in Mysuru that he and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar will tour separately across the State highlighting the BJP government’s failures soon. Some senior State party leaders will accompany each of them and the itinerary will be soon finalised. “All constituencies will be toured by us in the run-up to the elections,” he said.