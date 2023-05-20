Siddaramaiah and DKS sworn in amidst a sea of party workers and admirers

May 20, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst a boisterous crowd running into several thousands, and in the presence of a host of national leaders, Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the 24 th Chief Minister of Karnataka along with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The joyous moment for the Congress, which is returning to power after five years with a mandate of 135 seats in the 224-member House, lasted for over an hour at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Eight Ministers take oath

Along with Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, eight senior Congress leaders were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. They included G. Parameshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and M.B. Patil, whose names were cleared late on Friday night. Mr. Siddaramaiah sent their names to the Governor’s office on Saturday morning. The names were cleared after multiple deliberations by the Central leaders even as several senior leaders and Cabinet hopefuls remain on tenterhooks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People have blessed the Congress and the victory of the party is a victory of people. Our governance will meet the expectations of the people who have voted us to power seeking change. We will implement all the promises made in the manifesto in the next five years,” Mr. Siddaramaiah announced after he was administered the oath of office.

Loudest applause

Loudest cheers from the crowd was reserved for Mr. Siddaramaiah, and the veteran leader was welcomed with a thunderous roar and the crowd erupted in joy as the veteran leader was called to take the oath. In fact, Mr. Siddaramaiah’s oath taking was hardly audible in the stadium as the crowd continued its loud cheer.

The mood at the Kanteerava Stadium remained electrifying hours before the oath ceremony as Congress supporters - many carrying flags and donning tattoos -trooped into the stadium. With the entry of each of the leader on the dais, the crowd erupted. While an estimated 40,000 supporters were in the stadium to witness the momentous occasion with Mr. Siddaramaiah taking oath for his second term, police estimated the total crowd in and around the stadium to be close to a lakh.

‘Defeat of hate and corruption’

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony was completed, Rahul Gandhi promised that the Congress will provide corruption-free government and said that the love and truth had trumped over hatred and corruption. “We have truth and poor people by our side. The people of Karnataka have defeated corruption and hate despite the BJP having money, power and the police. In the market of hate, people have opened a store for love and harmony,” he said.