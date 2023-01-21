ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah alleges cover-up in ‘Santro’ Ravi case

January 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that the BJP government was trying to cover-up the case involving alleged racketeer ‘Santro’ Ravi.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Siddaramaiah described ‘Santro’ Ravi as a “notorious criminal” allegedly involved in rape, human trafficking and transfer of officials, among others. “He is being protected fearing that an inquiry against him will expose them,” he alleged.

The former Chief Minister sought to know the reason behind the police not taking ‘Santro’ Ravi into custody after his arrest. When it was pointed out that the accused had been taken into police custody after the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know why he was not taken into custody earlier for interrogation.

He said the State government’s decision to hand over the case to the CID would make no difference, as the investigative agency also functioned under the government.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress was poised to win between 130 and 150 seats in the coming elections to the Assembly as the people had understood the work that was taken up during the earlier Congress regime.

