Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of reversing land reforms

August 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The former Minister and socialist leader Kagodu Thimmappa being honoured with the Devaraj Urs award in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The former Minister and socialist leader Kagodu Thimmappa being honoured with the Devaraj Urs award in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the BJP of helping the rich to become landowners, which is in contrast with the land reforms brought in Karnataka.

“What the former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs implemented was to provide ownership of the land to the tiller of the land. However, after the BJP came to power, it has helped the rich to become the owner of the land,” the Chief Minister said here at the 108th birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister.

He also conferred the D. Devaraj Urs award on veteran politician Kagodu Thimmappa for his role in the Geni movement.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that from Basavanna to Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Devaraj Urs, the Kannada region had stood for social justice. “Those who were beneficiaries of Kagodu and Geni movements should favour social justice. Devaraj Urs also implemented reservation by accepting the Havanur commission report,” he said.

