Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of inciting communal tensions

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP of “inciting” communal clashes while referring to the recent violence and clashes during Ganesh idol immersion processions.

In response to questions from reporters here on Friday on the increase in clashes and troubles during the idol immersion processions, the Chief Minister said there have been only two cases — one in Nagamangala where shops were torched during the violence and another in Davangere on Thursday where a stone-throwing incident took place. It is the job of the BJP to instigate troubles, he alleged.

Responding to the allegations of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Kumraswamy is known for “hit-and-run” tactics and never takes any case or issue to its logical conclusion. Being the Union Minister, he should speak responsibly, the Chief Minister said, while replying to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegations against the ruling Congress over the demand for a Lokayukta probe into the denotification of land in Bengaluru.

On the accusations made by three Ministers on the alleged involvement of Mr. Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the denotification of 1.11 acres of land at Gangenahalli in Bengaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would reply after verifying the documents in the case. “It is the prime property in Bengaluru that was denotified. I will check and respond.”