GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of inciting communal tensions

Updated - September 20, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP of “inciting” communal clashes while referring to the recent violence and clashes during Ganesh idol immersion processions.

In response to questions from reporters here on Friday on the increase in clashes and troubles during the idol immersion processions, the Chief Minister said there have been only two cases — one in Nagamangala where shops were torched during the violence and another in Davangere on Thursday where a stone-throwing incident took place. It is the job of the BJP to instigate troubles, he alleged.

Responding to the allegations of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Kumraswamy is known for “hit-and-run” tactics and never takes any case or issue to its logical conclusion. Being the Union Minister, he should speak responsibly, the Chief Minister said, while replying to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegations against the ruling Congress over the demand for a Lokayukta probe into the denotification of land in Bengaluru.

On the accusations made by three Ministers on the alleged involvement of Mr. Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the denotification of 1.11 acres of land at Gangenahalli in Bengaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would reply after verifying the documents in the case. “It is the prime property in Bengaluru that was denotified. I will check and respond.”

Published - September 20, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.