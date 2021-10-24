Siddaramaiah accuses BJP Govt. of undermining food security

Bengaluru

24 October 2021 01:06 IST

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the BJP of undermining the National Food Security Act, 2013, through a series of measures since coming to power.

In a press release, he said that while the Act empowered citizens to demand food as a matter of right through the public distribution system, there was a steady decline in the quantum of foodgrains made available in the recent years both at the Central and State levels.

“In Karnataka, since 2017, we started giving 7 kg rice, 2 kg wheat, and 1 kg dal per person to eligible beneficiaries. But the BJP Government has brought down the total quantum of foodgrains to 5 kg and in some areas it is as low as 2 kg of rice per beneficiary,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. He added that while the poorest of poor Anthyodaya card holders got rice, wheat, dal, salt, and cooking oil earlier, it was reduced to only rice now.

He claimed that the the BJP Government had “copied” provisions of the Food Security Act and Anna Bhagya scheme implemented in Karnataka during his tenure as Chief Minister and announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana “as if it was a new scheme”. In Karnataka, the scheme had been merged with Anna Bhagya scheme, he added. The former Chief Minister urged the BJP “not to spread lies in matters concerning at least people’s food”.