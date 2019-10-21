Siddaramaiah accuses BJP govt. of planning to reject caste census report

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the BJP government in the State of conspiring to reject the report of the much-publicised caste census conducted during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Sunday said the report of the caste census, also known as the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, could not be completed during his tenure.

It was, however, completed and submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes to the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government by its former chairperson H. Kantharaj before he stepped down last month.

But, the BJP government in the State was not interested in accepting the report. “The BJP is conspiring to reject the report,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The caste census, believed to be the first such effort after 1931, covered over 1.35 crore households across the State during 2015.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has also tweeted on the issue, said the census was not confined to any single caste or religion. “The survey had been carried out scientifically by contacting each family in the State and taking their headcount,” he said.

Accepting the report would facilitate the State government to ensure social justice. “But, the BJP, which is against the concept of social justice, does not like it,” he said.

Reacting to the criticism he had drawn from BJP leaders over his opposition to the party’s promise of conferring the Bharat Ratna on V.D. Savarkar, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was against the country’s highest civilian award being given to the Hindu Mahasabha leader because he was also an accused in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.

“He may have been acquitted, but it is a different matter,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters, and added that there was no need to give Savarkar the Bharat Ratna now when there was a demand pending before the Centre to bestow the award to Siddaganga Mutt seer late Shivakumar Swami.

In Bengaluru, Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda told mediapersons on Sunday that the government’s priority was to ensure Shivakumar Swami was awarded the Bharat Ratna.