‘Siddalingaiah understood the significance of democratic debate’

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and the former Minister H.K. Patil have mourned the demise of poet and activist Siddalingaiah.

Mr. Shettar in his condolence message said that Siddalingaiah had created awareness among the exploited class through his works and programmes. Siddalingaiah was also a good legislator who understood the significance of democratic debate, he said.

In a condolence message, Mr. Patil recalled his association with Siddalingaiah in the Legislative Council and said that he used to come up with new ideas and views during debates in the Upper House of the Legislature.

Siddalingaiah gave new dimension to the Dalit Bandaya movement in the State and also Kannada literature. His demise is a great loss to the Kannada literary world. In his demise, the State has lost an activist and a fighter who grew up imbibing the values of Ambedkar, Periyar and Lohia, Mr. Patil said.