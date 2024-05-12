GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddalinga Swami blames Priyank Kharge for deteriorating law and order in Kalaburagi

The national honorary president of Sri Ram Sene has said that he will lead a delegation to the Chief Minister to discuss the worsening law and order situation in the district

Updated - May 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 07:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami and the victim, Arjunappa (left), addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami and the victim, Arjunappa (left), addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A delegation led by national honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss a series of shocking incidents and atrocities committed against particular communities reported in the recent past in Kalaburagi district.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, Siddalinga Swami said that the law and order situation is worsening in the district and held Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge responsible for it.

Highlighting a specific instance of deteriorating law and order situation in the district, Siddalinga Swami said that prime accused, Ramesh Doddamani, one among the seven members arrested for brutally torturing three youths with electric shock to their private parts, was an active Congress supporter.

The whole conspiracy to extort Arjunappa was hatched by Ramesh Doddamani, who has now been named as A6 in the case.

Siddalinga Swami demanded that accused Ramesh Doddamani be made A1 in the case.

Victim

The victim, Arjunappa, said that it was a gang of 14 to 16 people that confined them in a building on the pretext of paying the sale proceeds for a second-hand car he had sold to Ramesh Doddamani.

Arjunappa, showing injury marks on his body, said that he was assaulted for nearly 18 hours. “They kicked on his private parts, poured alcohol over his head and spat tobacco on his face,” he said.

