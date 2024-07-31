GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaling Swami says police officer tried to frame him in Kotnoor D desecration case

Sri Ram Sene honorary national president seeks investigation of the police officer’s call record details starting January 22

Published - July 31, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Honorary national president of Sri Ram Sene Siddaling Swami addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Honorary national president of Sri Ram Sene Siddaling Swami addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Sri Ram Sene honorary national president Siddaling Swami has said that a senior police officer tried to frame him in a case connected with Ambedkar statue desecration that occurred at Kotnoor D village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on January 22 this year.

Mr. Swami, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, said that the matter came to light on July 28, when he along with Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik visited the family of Sangmesh Malipatil who was arrested in connection with the Ambedkar statue desecration case.

In May this year, after Sangmesh Malipatil was released on bail, his family members were brutally attacked by seven members.

Mr. Swami said that Sangmesh Malipatil revealed that Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sub-Urban) D.G. Rajanna tortured him and tried to frame him (Mr. Swami) by forcing him (Sangmesh Malipatil) to say that he (Mr. Swami) was the active brain behind the incident.

Mr. Swami accused police officers of engaging themselves in cheap tactics and demanded a CBI enquiry into the Ambedkar statue desecration case. He also sought an investigation of Mr. Rajanna’s call record details (CDR) since the beginning of the incident starting January 22.

He said that a complaint has been filed with Union Home Minister’s office and Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan against Mr. Rajanna.

