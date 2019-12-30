Siddaganga Mutt: Restrictions on visit on Jan. 2

Devotees will not allowed to Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on January 2.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Siddaganga Mutt on that day. “Owing to security reasons, devotees will not be allowed to the mutt,” said Vishwanathaiah, who is the administrative officer of the mutt. Mr. Modi will be spending 40 minutes at the mutt and will interact with students.
Farmers’ convention
After visiting the mutt, Mr. Modi will be participating in a farmers’ convention at the Government Junior College Grounds in Tumakuru and will launch the second phase of Krishi Samman Yojana.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.