Siddaganga Mutt: Restrictions on visit on Jan. 2

Devotees will not allowed to Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on January 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Siddaganga Mutt on that day. “Owing to security reasons, devotees will not be allowed to the mutt,” said Vishwanathaiah, who is the administrative officer of the mutt. Mr. Modi will be spending 40 minutes at the mutt and will interact with students.

Farmers’ convention

After visiting the mutt, Mr. Modi will be participating in a farmers’ convention at the Government Junior College Grounds in Tumakuru and will launch the second phase of Krishi Samman Yojana.

