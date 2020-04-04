Karnataka

Siddaganga Mutt donates ₹50 lakh to relief fund

Seer of Siddaganga Mutt Siddalinga Swami handing over the cheque.

The seer of Siddaganga Mutt, Siddalinga Swami, gave a cheque of ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Calamity Relief Fund on Saturday.

The seer gave the cheque to district-in-charge Minister, J.C.Madhuswamy in the presence of Deputy Commissioner K. Rakesh Kumar in Tumakuru.

The seer said that out of ₹50 lakh, Siddaganga Mutt has donated ₹25 lakh and Siddaganga Education Society, ₹25 lakh.

