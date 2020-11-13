Siblings killed in road accident

A motorcycle rider and his sister were killed in a road accident in Desur in Belagavi district on Friday.

Kalmesh Kolavi (19), who was on his way from Belagavi to Desur with his sister, Renuka Tegur (25), who was riding pillion, tried to over take a vehicle in front of him and collided with a lorry.

He and his sister died on the spot. A case has been registered in the Rural Police Station.