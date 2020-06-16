Siblings found dead

A 42-year-old man and his 39-year-old sister died of burns in Sankabettu village of Bantwal on Monday night.

The Bantwal Rural police said Nelliyya Shettigar (42) and Kesari (39) were staying along with their elder brother and his wife. The elder brother and his wife rushed out of their room on Monday night hearing the cries and find two in flames. They put off the fire and took the two to the Bantwal Government Hospital where the two succumbed.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.