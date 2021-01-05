Karnataka

Siblings found dead in well

A rescue team consisting of of policemen and Fire and Emergency Services personnel making efforts to retrieve the bodies from the well at Bhusnoor village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday.  

Two brothers, upset with their parent’s failure to buy them a high-end smart phone, jumped into a well and died in Bhusnoor village on Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Pandurang (17) and his brother, Shekar (12), left home after a minor spat with their father when he expressed his inability to buy them a mobile phone.

They jumped into the well with a heavy stone tied around them.

The two had dropped out of school owing to poverty of their parents who are daily wage workers in the village. Nimbarga Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 12:50:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/siblings-found-dead-in-well/article33496854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY