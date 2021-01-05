Siblings found dead in well

They were upset with their father not buying them a phone

Two brothers, upset with their parent’s failure to buy them a high-end smart phone, jumped into a well and died in Bhusnoor village on Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Pandurang (17) and his brother, Shekar (12), left home after a minor spat with their father when he expressed his inability to buy them a mobile phone.

They jumped into the well with a heavy stone tied around them.

The two had dropped out of school owing to poverty of their parents who are daily wage workers in the village. Nimbarga Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)