Siblings found dead in well in Kalaburagi district argued over discontinuation of academics

Bodies retrieved after 24-hour search

January 31, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of an open well. The bodies were found in an open well.

A representational photo of an open well. The bodies were found in an open well. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The decomposed bodies of siblings, who were missing since January 28 evening, were found in an open well in Patapalli village of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on January 29 evening following an extensive search.

The deceased are Nandini, 19, and Sandeep, 23.

According to sources, Sandeep and Nandini had a heated argument on January 28 over the latter’s decision to discontinue her education. Nandini left home at night in a fit of rage after Sandeep insisted that she attend classes regularly.

When family members failed to locate both Sandeep and Nandini, they initiated a search.

Fire and emergency services personnel found Nandini’s body in an open well the next evening. Later that night, they retrieved Sandeep’s body from the same well.

Police suspect that Nandini must have jumped into the well. Witnessing this, Sandeep also jumped in to rescue her. But both could not swim. As a result, they drowned in the well.

Chincholi police have registered a case.

