Siblings die in wall collapse caused by rains

Heavy rains on Monday night claimed two lives, a brother and his sister, from Binnamangala, nearly 35 kms from Bengaluru city. The siblings were killed while they were sleeping when a compound wall of a neighbouring plot collapsed over their shed late Monday night, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Venugopal, 22, who worked as an accountant at a garments factory in Nelamangala, and his sister Kavya, 19, a second year B.Com student. “The duo had lost their parents and were living by themselves,” police said.

Venugopal’s friend Sampreeth, 23, who was with them at the time, suffered severe injuries and is being treated at a private hospital in Nelamangala. His condition is said to be critical.

Venugopal and Kavya lived in an asbestos sheet roofed shed on an empty plot of land. The shed was abutting the 10 feet plus high compound wall of the adjacent plot, built using cement bricks.

On Monday night, due to heavy rains, the compound wall collapsed onto the shed. The shed caved in killing them on the spot.

The Nelamangala police have now registered a case against Binnamangala Krishnappa, the owner of the plot of land whose compound wall collapsed. He was detained and questioned on Tuesday. “Both the compound wall and the shed seem to have been built with no proper foundation and this will be part of the probe,” said a police official.