Belagavi

10 February 2022 22:34 IST

Two brothers died in a road accident in Belagavi on Thursday.

Shivanand Kabadagi (22) and Rajkumar Kabadagi died near Jhad Shahapur on the outskirts of the city.

The siblings were riding triples on a motorcycle. The rider lost control over the bike and hit the road divider.

Advertising

Advertising

A case has been registered.