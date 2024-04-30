Sibling rivalry in full force in Shivamogga

April 30, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

“The Minister for School Education (Madhu Bangarappa) needs to be sent back to primary school again so that he learns how to address elders and how to talk in public,” said the former Minister and BJP leader Kumar Bangarappa on Tuesday.

At an election campaign meeting in Shivamogga, Mr. Kumar Bangarappa came down heavily on his younger brother Mr. Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education, and his sister, Geetha Shivarajkumar, Congress candidate for the Shivamogga LS seat.

Mr. Kumar Bangarappa and Mr. Madhu Bangarappa fought against each other for the Sorab constituency in the 2023 Assembly polls. Mr. Madhu Bangarappa won, defeating his elder brother, and became a Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet.

Targeting his sister, he said, “A few film personalities may have come here to campaign for her. But, the whole industry is not with them. Many producers have not extended their support to the Congress candidate.” He was referring to her husband and film star Shivarajkumar campaigning for her.

