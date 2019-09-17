SI, two constables suspended; Home Guard sent back to dept.

Sub-Inspector of Police Muddurangaswamy and two police constables attached to the Gabbur Police Station were suspended and a Home Guard sent back to his own department on Monday after a case of assaulting people at the police station during an inquiry was registered against them, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy told The Hindu over phone.

The action came in response to a complaint lodged by Kandeppa, son of Bhimaraya, who was one among those brought to the police station for inquiry following civil disturbances at a dhaba after a Ganesh idol immersion procession.

It was alleged in the complaint that those brought for inquiry were assaulted by Mr. Muddurangaswamy, Balappa, Head Constable, Panchamukhi, Constable, and Hanunagowda, Home Guard, during inquiry.

Following this, action was taken placing the three policemen under suspension, the Superintendent of Police said and added that the Home Guard was sent to his department.

Dr. Vedamurthy made it clear that these officers were not suspended in connection with the death of Shivakumar who died in hospital at Raichur after failing to respond to medical treatment for fits. However, a case of unnatural death has been registered, he added.

On Sunday, hundreds of angry people rushed to the police station and threw stones at it alleging that Shivakumar died after Mr. Muddurangaswamy assaulted him during inquiry and demanded immediate action against the officer.

The Superintendent of Police said that Shivakumar was not among those brought to the police station for inquiry in connection with the incident at the dhaba.

But, he was with 15 people who had gathered outside the police station seeking the release of those brought for inquiry. Shivakumar suddenly developed fits, Mr. Vedamurthy said. Therefore, he was shifted to hospital where he died, the Superintendent of Police said and added that an inquiry is on.