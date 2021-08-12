SI post aspirants caught cheating

Belagavi

12 August 2021 20:10 IST

The police caught two candidates who were trying to hoodwink examiners during the Police Sub-Inspector selections in Belagavi on Thursday.

Balesh Sannappa Duradundi of Jaganur used a wig stuffed with polystyrene pieces to increase his height. His bluff was called off and he admitted to cheating. A case was filed against him.

A similar attempt was made by Umesh N. of Kulgod village. He attached artificial hair to increase his height. He also faces a case now, said a release.

