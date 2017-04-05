SI attacked in Mangaluru

Within 24 hours of police action against activists of the People’s Front of India (PFI) in Mangaluru, a police Sub-Inspector was attacked by miscreants early on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Aithappa, attached to the Urva police station in the city, was attacked with blunt weapons when he was on night rounds near the Lady Hill Circle at around 3.40 a.m. He was rushed to a private hospital and is said to be stable. The police suspect this could be an act of retaliation. On Tuesday, police lathi-charged PFI activists who had laid siege to the Police Commissioner’s office. They arrested 98 activists.

PFI activists released

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sanjev M. Patil said the incident occurred when Mr. Aithappa was returning to the station after patrolling the residence of magistrates.

Three special teams have been formed under Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Uday M. Nayak, and they are working on different angles. A case of attempt to murder has been registered. The Mangaluru police released 72 of the 98 activists, who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with laying siege to the Police Commissioner’s office on station bail. However, the remaining 26 activists, who allegedly attacked women police personnel, including ACP (South) Shruthi, have been remanded in judicial custody by a jurisdictional court, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sanjev M. Patil said.

Police are issuing notices to the 72 released activists asking them to furnish bonds for good conduct, the DCP added.

About 500 PFI activists, protesting alleged police atrocity on one Ahmed Qureshi, accused of attempt to murder, tried to lay siege to the Police Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday. When they did not heed to police direction to disperse and began pelting stones, police resorted to lathi-charge.

Leaders of the PFI and the Social Democratic Party of India have alleged that Qureshi was subjected to police torture. But the police claimed that Qureshi was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody thereafter.