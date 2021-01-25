Karnataka

SI among four of family killed in road accident

Four persons, including a woman police sub-inspector, died in a road accident in Belagavi district on Sunday, as a car rammed a NWKRTC bus near Chichadi Cross near Saundatti.

The police gave the names of the dead as Lakshmi Hanamantrao Nalawade, a police sub-inspector from Belagavi, Prasad Vasudev Pawar, Ankita Prasad Pawar and Deepa Anil Shahapurkar. They are all members of a family from Belagavi.

The bus was going from Vasco to Ilkal. The car was going from Belagavi to Bagalkot for a family function, the police said.

The car was badly damaged and the police had to use a crane to dismantle it and retrieve the bodies.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi visited the spot.

A case has been registered in the Murgod Police Station.

