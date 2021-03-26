SI among four booked in atrocities case

In an alleged case of suicide of a 31-year-old man, who was working for a private contractor on contact basis, a complaint was registered against three people and a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Kembhavi Police Station on Thursday and a copy of the FIR made available on Friday.

According to the complaint lodged by Renuka Chalavadi (30), the complainant and wife of the victim Basappa Tippanna Chalavadi (31), a native of Agni village in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, her husband was denied salary for two months by contractor K. Bhupal (accused number 1), Chief Engineers Pramod (accused number 2) and Hanumanth Reddy (accused number 3), who got built a tank in 16 acres of land belonging to the victim. All three abused her husband in the name of his caste when he sought salary and also threatened to remove him from work, the complainant said.

It was also alleged in the complaint that on March 18, Sub-Inspector Sudarshan Reddy (accused number 4) summoned the victim to the police station where he allegedly assaulted the victim causing injury to his left eye. The victim then took treatment at the district hospital in Yadgir on March 20.

Deeply pained by the incident, the victim consumed poison on March 22. He was rushed to the Hunsagi taluk hospital and later referred to the district hospital in Kalaburgi where he died on March 25, the complaint said

The complainant sought legal action against the four accused for allegedly assaulting the victim and abusing him in the name of his caste.

Talking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that they will collect evidence from footage from CCTV camera installed in the police station. Investigation is on based on the complaint, he added.

A case was registered under Section 306 of IPC and Sections 3(1)(R)(S) and 3(2)(V) of Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 in the Kembhavi Police Station.