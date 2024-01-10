Shwetha elected Ballari Mayor

January 10, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The high drama surrounding the election of Ballari Mayor that ensued during the last month ended without any incident on Wednesday with Congress candidate and a member from Ward No 31 B. Shwetha being elected to the post.

As per the decision of the State Congress leaders, two other candidates, Srinivasalu and V. Kuber, withdrew their nomination papers paving the way for the easy selection of Ms. Shwetha.

Of the total 44 voters in the civic body, three from the BJP, Lok Sabha Member from Ballari Y. Devendrappa, Member of Legislative Council Y.M. Sathish and corporation member from Ward No 11 Govindarajulu, were absent.

Ms. Shwetha polled 29 votes, including those of the three ex-officio members, Rajya Sabha member from Ballari Nasir Hussein, Ballari district in-charge Minister B. Nagendra and Ballari City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy.

The election for the Mayoral post was scheduled for November 28 last year but the election process was abruptly postponed. It was rescheduled for December 19 last year only to be postponed again.