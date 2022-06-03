Shuttle bus service to be available from Belagavi airport

NWKRTC has started a shuttle bus service from the Belagavi airport in Sambra to the city bus stand and railway station.

Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner, flagged off the bus on June 2. The buses will start from the arrival gate at the airport to the railway station.

The inaugural fare is ₹100/- up to city bus stand and ₹150/- up to railway station.

The bus will run four times a day on the circuit route. The timings are 07:50 a.m., 09:15 a.m., 4 p.m. and 09.15 p.m. (airport departure). The bus will leave the railway station at 07:00 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7.45 p.m.