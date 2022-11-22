SHUT clinic at NIMHANS now has a digital detox helpline

November 22, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Do you spend long hours on your electronic gadgets? Do you have an irresistible urge to continuously browse, use social media, or any kind of digital platform? Then you ought to consider a digital detox.

To help people come out of technology addiction, the Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Clinic at NIMHANS has launched a digital detox helpline, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

People can call 9480829675 and seek help, said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Professor at the Department of Clinical Psychology, who also heads SHUT Clinic.

“Technology addiction has increased considerably following the pandemic. There are several studies linking frequent technology use and consistent social-media usage to heightened attention-deficit symptoms, lower self-esteem, social isolation, impaired emotional and social intelligence and disruption in sleep pattern. Staying away from screens/mobile phones is very difficult for most and people develop anxiety issues. Children develop the ‘fear of missing out something’ (FOMO) when parents restrict their social media usage. Our helpline will provide assistance regarding all such issues and help people come out of it,” Dr. Sharma told The Hindu.

NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy said tech addiction is not just affecting personal and social relationships but also leading to several physical and mental health problems.

Launched on November 3, the helpline currently operates only on Fridays between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. as of now. “We are receiving over eight calls every Friday since the launch and all are adult callers. Soon, we plan to run the helpline all through the week,” the doctor said.

“As of now we have been seeing people, mostly parents, walking into our SHUT Clinic with complaints of addictions related to gaming, social media and binge-watching on OTT platforms. But this is only the tip of the iceberg. We wanted to reach out at the community level and came up with this helpline,” he explained.

Dr. Manoj said most of the callers are adults who are concerned about excessive use of mobile phones. “They are either texting or watching show series all the time. We also have some parents seeking help for their children who are hooked to their mobile phones, seeking help. The third category of callers is relating to those who are addicted to social media and watch pornography. Most do not want to visit our clinic and this helpline is for such people,” Dr. Sharma said.

Explaining the process, the doctor said: “Digital hygiene and digital fasting is the most common prescription. We advise people to schedule time away from screens throughout the day and take periodic breaks from technology (after every 30-40 minutes). We suggest physical activity and spending quality time with family to strike a balance between online and offline activities. We also provide psychological counseling”.