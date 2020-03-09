Karnataka

‘Shuka Vana’, bonsai garden closed

Multicoloured macaws at Shuka Vana in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: File photo
Special Correspondent MYSURU 09 March 2020 22:28 IST
Updated: 09 March 2020 22:28 IST

The ‘Parrot Park’ or the ‘Shuka Vana’ and the bonsai garden, two tourist attractions at the Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashram here, have been closed until further notice in view of the COVID-19 scare. Many exotic species of parrots are housed at the park. The bonsai garden has a large collection of plants. This decision had been taken by the ashram authorities as tourists throng these places as part of their itinerary in Mysuru. The Vishwam Museum toohas been shut down for visitors.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka
Read more...