Shubhangi Digamber Chikte, Jayashree Agarkhed from Kalaburagi get Prof. Satish Dhawan Award for Engineers

Professor at the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Shubhangi Digamber Chikte and professor in the Department of Computer Sciences and Engineering at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi Jayashree Agarkhed have been honoured with the Prof. Satish Dhawan Award for Engineers for 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instituted by the State government in 2003 to encourage engineers, the award is given to engineers who, aged less than 50, have made outstanding contribution in the fields of engineering and earth sciences.

The award, given by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, carries a purse of ₹1,00,000, a memento and a citation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Associate professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the National Institution of Technology in Surathkal, Dakshina Kannada, Hemanth Kumar and manager (Design) of Aircraft Research and Design Centre at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, Madeva Nagaral are the other two who have bagged the award in the category.

Prof. Chikte is the youngest woman from Kalyana Karnataka to win the highest number of State, national and international awards.

She has submitted 27 research works for Indian patents and has been granted one patent.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also obtained six international patents from the U.K., the U.S. and Australia. She has got 166 articles published in international peer-reviewed journals. Two of her papers have received the Best Paper Award from IEEE.

Prof. Agarkhed is the youngest woman from Kalyana Karnataka to win two national awards, the Best Research Publication Award from Vision Group on Science and Technology (VGST) of the State government and the Best Woman Engineering College Teacher Award from Indian Society for Technical Education, New Delhi.

She is also the winner of IEEE Best Paper Award, while having been recognised with 10-star award certificates from SWAYAM-National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning, Education Ministry of the Central government. She ranks among the top 35. She has earned three super stars, three discipline stars, two domain scholar awards, an enthusiast award and a motivated learner award with four gold medals and 13 silver medals.

Among the 16 patents published, three research works have been granted Indian patents, three process patents and four design patents with registration.

Among 200 publications (SCI/WEB OF SCIENCE/UGC), around 100 have been indexed in Scopus international journals and conferences. She is a subject expert at various universities and colleges across India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.