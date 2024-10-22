Shriram Group to establish chair in computational mechanics at IISc

The Shriram Group has announced that it will be establishing a Shriram Group RT Chair in Computational Mechanics at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The Chair will be awarded to distinguished faculty conducting frontier research in computational mechanics. It is aimed at supporting cutting-edge research in computational mechanics, encompassing various fields within mechanical, electrical, electronic, and computational sciences.

The appointed Chair, a distinguished faculty member at the associate or full professor level, will focus on pioneering research that applies computational methods to address real-world challenges. Areas of research may include the development of novel numerical methods, data-driven modeling of physical phenomena, and the exploration of emerging computing paradigms such as quantum computing.

“This partnership will not only benefit the academic community but also pave the way for practical applications that address real-world challenges as well as inspire future generations of researchers and professionals to excel in the field of computational mechanics,” the Group said in a statement.

“The endowment will provide ongoing support for the Chair appointee’s research programs and activities, including the organisation of workshops, lecture series, and academic exchanges. It also aims to facilitate collaborative interactions by hosting visiting scholars and experts in the field, further enhancing IISc’s role as a hub for academic and technological excellence,” it added.