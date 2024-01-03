Shrikanth Pujari is accused in 16 cases

January 03, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Shrikanth Pujari, for whose release BJP has launched a protest, has 16 cases registered against him in different police stations starting from 1992.

The oldest case against him at Hubballi Town Police Station (No. 252/1992), which has triggered political backlash now, pertains to rioting which happened on December 5, 1992. Pujari has two more cases registered against him at Old Hubballi Police Station for alleged involvement in rioting in 2001 and in 2014.

Other cases

This apart, nine cases were registered against him in Old Hubballi and Vidyanagar Police Stations for alleged involvement in sale of illicit liquor. There is also a case of gambling registered against him in Old Hubballi Police Station. In three other preventive cases at Kasabapet Police Station, he was asked to execute bond for “keeping peace.”

Among these cases Pujari has been imposed penalty in three cases under KP Act and in one case he has got discharged through mediation.

Addressing a press meet in Hubballi on Wednesday, Hubballi Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya pointed out the number of cases filed against Mr. Pujari and said that everyone was equal before the law and as per direction of Home Ministry, the police had acted against accused in long-pending cases.

As per law

“In Town Police Station alone there were 61 long-pending cases (LPC) and accused have been traced in five cases including one of rioting involving Pujari. Of the 13 accused in the case, five have appeared before the court and got discharged of the charges. Of the remaining five, one recently appeared before court and got bail granted. Two are ailing. The police have acted as per law,” he said.

Mr. Abbayya said that it was wrong that BJP leaders were protesting in support of a history sheeter. “Pujari is involved in illicit liquor sale, rioting and gambling and now BJP is trying to make him hero,” he said, seeking to know why BJP when in government did not withdraw the cases against Pujari when in power.

‘No help to me’

Meanwhile, Raju Dharmadas, who is also an accused in the same case has lambasted the BJP leaders without naming anyone, saying that they never extended any help to him.

Mr. Raju Dharmadas, who is accused in the same case as that of Mr. Pujari, recently applied and was granted bail.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi, Mr. Raju Dharmadas said he fought for the “cause” right from 1989 and was arrested then also. “We struggled back then. The present day leaders, whom I do not wish to name, don’t know anything about it, but have become leaders now. They never showed concern towards us and never have helped us.”