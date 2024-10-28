Shreya, Ananya, Deepika emerge winners at The Hindu-BPCL painting competition

Shreya R. Aralikatti from Class VII, Ananya V.G. from Class VIII and Deepika Ekbote from Class IX emerged as the winners in the Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior categories, respectively, in a painting competition organised as part of Vigilance Awareness Week here on Monday.

The competition was conducted by The Hindu in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to create awareness among the young on the theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”, at RNS Vidyaniketan School in Hubballi.

In the Sub-Junior category, Bhuvan A. Haligeri and Trisha M.R. from Class VII bagged the second and third prizes, respectively.

In the Junior category, Ankita N. Goudar and Anjali M. Kolkar bagged the second and third prizes, respectively. And, in the Senior category, Shreya S. Biradar and Aishwarya G. Dalbanjan won the second and third prizes, respectively.

Giving away the prizes, BPCL Plant Manager Senthil Dhayal elaborated on the need for vigilance and the importance of it.

Narrating a story on copying in examinations, he spoke how students can be grouped into different categories based on their responses to the issue of copying.

Mr. Dhayal called upon the students to be in the group which believes that copying is wrong and asked them to raise their voice against such malpractice not only during their student days but also in their professional and social life.

He said that students have a greater role to play in reducing corruption in the country.

Highlighting the need for adhering to safety guidelines while using LPG for cooking, he listed out the five keys to safety, Suraksha Ke Panch Mantra.

He asked students to convey the same to their parents and call helpline 1906 in case of any emergency.

Principal of RNS Vidyaniketan Vishala James spoke about the significance of vigilance week and how students can play an active role in the fight against corruption.

She lauded The Hindu for the initiative. Artist Ganesh Saboji was the judge for the competition.

Consolation prizes

Sub-Junior: Soorti B. Gudi, Ansh Hutagi and Harish M.P.; Junior: Prajwal S. Tikare, Prajwal M. Madhurkar and Sonam Athani; Senior: Udith S. Gowda, Deepika G. Hindi and Poonam H. Shaw.