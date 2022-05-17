SHRC orders probe into attack on lawyer

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered a probe into the incident of a woman lawyer being assaulted in Bagalkot district. A video of this incident had gone viral on social media.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s sister, SHRC Chairman D.J. Waghela referred the matter to the full Bench of the commission and issued orders to the Additional Director General of Police. SHRC is to submit an enquiry report.

The victim was assaulted allegedly over a property dispute. Rajashekhar Naikar and his followers allegedly locked up the victim’s family, assaulted her - which was caught on camera - and later demolished a part of the property using a JCB to take possession, the complainant alleged. It also alleges that the power supply utility officials cut power to the property.

Following the complaint to the SHRC, police have arrested the man who attacked the victim and has promised that other accused will also be arrested soon.