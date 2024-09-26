SHRC chairperson calls for uprooting the scourge of social boycott

State Human Rights Commission chairperson T. Sham Bhatt, called for uprooting the scourge of social boycott and said that such a practice has no place in a civilised society.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a programme organised on the subject at Nanjangud on Thursday. Mr. Bhatt said the officials should act on reports of social boycotts, and crackdown on such nefarious practices. In addition, there was a need for widespread publicity of the action initiated to create public awareness that such practices are not tolerated, he added.

The SHRC chairperson said the role of the officials including the tahshildars, panchayat development officers and the police was crucial in eradicating the scourge from the society. Not only should the officials take prompt action but such issues should also be brought to the notice of the SHRC, said Mr. Bhatt.

The SHRC team also visited Kandegala village following reports of social boycott recently. SHRC member S.K.Vantigodi and officials from the taluk and local gram panchayat were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.