SHRC chairperson calls for uprooting the scourge of social boycott

Updated - September 26, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

State Human Rights Commission chairperson T. Sham Bhatt, called for uprooting the scourge of social boycott and said that such a practice has no place in a civilised society.

He was speaking at a programme organised on the subject at Nanjangud on Thursday. Mr. Bhatt said the officials should act on reports of social boycotts, and crackdown on such nefarious practices. In addition, there was a need for widespread publicity of the action initiated to create public awareness that such practices are not tolerated, he added.

The SHRC chairperson said the role of the officials including the tahshildars, panchayat development officers and the police was crucial in eradicating the scourge from the society. Not only should the officials take prompt action but such issues should also be brought to the notice of the SHRC, said Mr. Bhatt.

The SHRC team also visited Kandegala village following reports of social boycott recently. SHRC member S.K.Vantigodi and officials from the taluk and local gram panchayat were present.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:12 pm IST

