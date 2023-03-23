HamberMenu
Shravanabelgola seer critical

The seer has been suffering from health issues for the last three months

March 23, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami of Jain Mutt in Shravanabelagola.

Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami of Jain Mutt in Shravanabelagola. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamy of Jain Mutt at Shravanabelgola in Channarayapatna taluk is said to be critical. He is being taken to a hospital at Bellur Cross in Mandya district. He is 73.

The seer has been suffering from health issues for the last three months. According to sources in the mutt, he had a fracture recently. He fell down during his morning walk on Thursday morning.

The mutt has not released an official statement yet. Devotees and residents of the Jain pilgrimage center are reaching the mutt.

