Shravanabelagola Jain mutt seer passes away

The seer has been suffering from health issues for the last three months

March 23, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami of Jain Mutt in Shravanabelagola.

Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami of Jain Mutt in Shravanabelagola. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamy of Jain mutt at Shravanabelgola, a popular Jain pilgrimage centre in Karnataka, is no more. The 73-year-old pontiff breathed his last on March 23 morning.

The seer had been facing serious health issues for last three months. He suffered a fracture as well. According to people at the mutt, on March 23, he fell down during his morning walk.

The mutt staff took him to Adichunchanagiri Hospital at Bellur Cross on NH-75, where he was declared dead.

The seer has devotees in Karnataka, many parts of India and abroad. During his tenure as head of the mutt, he conducted mahamastakabhisheka, grand anointment of the 57-foot tall Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola four times — 1981, 1993, 2006 and 2018. The ceremony is organised once in 12 years.

The seer was a scholar in Sanskrit and Prakrit. He led a team of scholars who collected important works in Prakrit.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his condolences. Hundreds of devotees are on the way to the mutt.

