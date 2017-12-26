Shravanabelagola hosts Sarva Dharma Samanvaya Sammelana

A Sarva Dharma Samanvaya Sammelana was held in Shravanabelagola on Monday in the run-up to Mahamastakabhisheka to be held in February 2018.

The seers, representing different religions, spread the message of brotherhood and tolerance in the programme. Nirmalanandanatha Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt said all religions are equal.

“No religion is superior before other religions. The goal of every religion is to combat anger and inculcate brotherhood. Every human being on this earth is precious, no matter to which religion he or she belongs to,” he said.

Bodhidatta Bantheji of Nalanda Buddhist University at Chamarajanagar said people should not accept any practice or a thought just because their forefathers accepted it for long. “We should not accept anything without questioning or verifying it. Buddhism also teaches the same. Every religion has taught us to inculcate noble values and wish good for others,” he said.

Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swamy of Jain Mutt, Shambhunath Swamy of Hassan branch of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Shylanatha Swamy of Hulimavu, Shivaputra Swamy of Kabballi Mutt, C.N.Balakrishna, MLA, and others were present.

Earlier, a procession of the seer was held in Shravanabelagola. Charukeeti Bhattaraka Swamy was in a chariot for the procession for the first time after many decades. The last time he took part in a procession was in 1969, the year when he took sanyasa deekshe.