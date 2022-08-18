Shravana Natakotsava in Dharwad from Sunday

Ranga Samrat Abhinaya School will stage eight dramas in five days

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 18, 2022 19:08 IST

Ranga Samrat Abhinaya School will stage a total of eight dramas in five days as part of Shravana Natakotsava in Dharwad starting on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, general secretary of Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha (KVS) Shankar Halgatti said that the all the plays will be staged at the KVS Auditorium and Rangayana, till August 25.

Directors Sikandar Dandin, Mallappa Hongal and Basavaraj Guddappanavar, among others, have directed these eight plays. The inauguration will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Mr. Halgatti said that on the inaugural day, Kanasina Khooni, will be staged by Rangadwara team at KVS Auditorium, followed by Tale Danda by Samudaya team at 6.30 p.m.

The next day, Muttina Rasi by Ranga Samrat team will be staged at 5 p.m., followed by Gante Raja, directed by Vasudev Ganger, at 6.30 p.m.

Mr. Halgatti said that from August 23 to 25, the remaining plays will be staged at Rangayana Samskruthika Sammucchaya.

On August 23, Jambavati Kalyan-Sudhanva Kalaga will be staged at 5.30 p.m. by Yaksha Gelatiyaru team and on August 24, Luv-Kush and Kamsa Vadhe will be staged at 5.30 p.m.

On the concluding day, Nanna Bharat and Mailar Mahadev will be staged at 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m., respectively, he said.

