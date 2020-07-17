‘Shramik’ trains to run once fresh lockdown ends in Karnataka

The State government has decided to continue running the mustering centre for migrant workers at Tripuravasini on Palace Grounds in Bengaluru and will operate ‘Shramik’ trains after the lockdown ends next week. Until then, migrant workers will be accommodated at the centre and will be provided food and other facilities. A circular in this regard was issued on Wednesday, after a high-level meeting headed by the Chief Secretary.

At the district level, wherever lockdown has been reimposed, Deputy Commissioners have been directed to open relief centres for migrant workers and other vulnerable sections and provide them with shelter and medical care.

The circular further stated that district administrations should be proactive and distribute ration for July to November 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan Yojana as well as under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Instructions have been given for vulnerable sections of the population to be surveyed again. These sections include the transgender community, migrant workers, the destitute, beggars, sex workers, and others who require immediate relief in the form of shelter, food, or both, from the government. The survey should be carried out at the panchayat and local body level.

“If persons so identified as vulnerable have a ration card, they shall be facilitated to get their quota of ration from the Public Distribution System. Ration card-holders of Karnataka can get their ration from any fair price depot in the State. Ration card-holders from other States can also get ration as per the NFSA norms from any FPO through the inter-State portability portal of the Government of India.”

Those who do not hold a ration card will get a dry ration kit that will have 5 kg of rice, 2 kg of dal, half a litre of oil, 0.5 kg of sugar, 0.5 kg of salt, and appropriate quantities of spices as per minimal requirement, the circular stated. Districts are free to add more components to the kit.