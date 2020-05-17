Shramik Special to run today, tomorrow from Hubballi

HUBBALLI

17 May 2020 00:41 IST

Following a request by the State government, South Western Railway will operate two Shramik Special Trains on Sunday and Monday (May 17, 18) to Uttar Pradesh for stranded people including workers, tourists, students and others.

As per the tentative schedule, Shramik Special Train to Basti via Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh will leave Hubballi Railway Station at 9 a.m. on May 17 and 18.

Cancelled

Although a Shramik Special train was scheduled to run to Katihar in Bihar on Sunday (at 5 p.m.), it has been cancelled and the new date will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Principal Revenue Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad has written to the Divisional Railway Manager of SWR to operate three trains to Uttar Pradesh on May 20 to 22. He has requested the railway authorities to run Shramik Special to Basti in Uttar Pradesh via Lucknow on May 20 and 22 and run another special via Lucknow to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on May 21.

Those who wish to travel to these destinations are requested to register and buy tickets at the New KSRTC Bus Station in Hubballi. Nodal Officer N.R. Purshottam has said that a special counter has been set up at the new bus station for stranded passengers, and so far 952 had registered for the travel.

Quarantine

As institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for those coming into Karnataka from other States, the Dharwad district administration has set up institutional quarantine in the district and has also fixed tariffs.

Dharwad DC Deepa Cholan after discussion with hoteliers has fixed the tariff for the hotel accommodation and food. Accordingly, those opting for hotel quarantine will have to pay ₹700 each for Non-AC rooms for single occupancy and ₹1,000 for double occupancy. The tariff for AC rooms is ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 respectively. The tariff includes charges for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For the budget hotels, the tariff is ₹500 for single occupancy and ₹700 for double occupancy.

Exempted

Meanwhile, as per the circular issued by Additional Principal Secretary Javed Akthar, although health check-up is mandatory for all coming into the Sstate, pregnant women, children below the age of 10, senior citizens above the age of 80 and those who require regular medical attention, who test negative after the COVID-19 test, are exempted from institutional quarantine.