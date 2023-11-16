Shraddha, Ankita emerge winners in The Hindu Speed Reading contest in Hubballi

November 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Class IX student Shraddha Kulkarni and Class VIII student Ankita Chebbi, both from Chinmaya Vidyalaya (CBSE), emerged winners in the senior and junior categories of The Hindu Speed Reading Contest-2023 held in Hubballi on Thursday.

In the senior category, Samanvita H. Permi from JSS Shri Manjunatheshwar (CBSE) School and Dhananjay Joshi from Chinmaya Vidyalaya (CBSE) bagged the second and third prizes, respectively.

Akanksha R. Jadhav from JSS Shri Manjunatheswar (CBSE) School and Anagha R. Nadiger from Sanskaar English Medium School won consolation prizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was held at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Hubballi.

In the junior category, Anagha P. Prabhu from JSS Shri Manjunatheshwar (CBSE) School and Aarna Angadi from Rotary Public School, Adarsh Nagar, bagged the second and third prizes, respectively.

Abhinav S. Huralikoppi from Sanskaar School and Shridula S. Shanbhag from Chinmaya Vidyalaya won consolation prizes.

‘Set goals’

Giving away the prizes to the winners, managing director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V Prasad called upon students to set goals early and start working with a focus on them to excel in their chosen field.

He emphasised the need for students to be attentive while in school and also outside to keep themselves abreast of the developments in society. He called upon students to make use of the umpteen opportunities available to them to achieve their set goals.

Mr. Prasad also urged them to think of entering the Civil Services as it will provide them an opportunity to serve society and also bring about progressive changes in administration.

The former principal and mentor of various CBSE-affiliated schools Sudha Arkeri, who officiated as judge for the contest, pointed out the mistakes the students made during the contest and urged them to keep in mind the basics of learning any language.

She told students to keep in mind that while millions of people live on Earth, it is only those who serve society are remembered for ages.

Post-Graduate teachers Gangadhar Harti and Ramesh Ullagaddi from Government Higher Primary Schools in Bommasamudra and Inamkoppa officiated as judges, while Administrator of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vishwanath Ranade presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.