Showers, ice creams, frozen fruits

MYSURU

27 March 2021 18:59 IST

The rising mercury levels have activated the summer management plan at the Mysuru zoo with the authorities coming up with plans of keeping the animals cool and protected from the heat.

A shower is keeping the elephants cool and water sprinklers are helping giraffes beat the scorching heat. Ice creams and seasonal fruits including water melon, musk melon and grapes, soya bean milk and cucumbers are keeping chimpanzees calm and energised.

“This summer, we have taken all necessary precautions to keep the animals cool and fit, helping them beat the heat,” said Zoo Director Ajit Kulkarni.

Advertising

Advertising

Chimps and other primates’ health in summer needs to be looked into carefully as they get stressed up from heat with their body covered by thick hair. The diet is usually altered to keep them hydrated all through the day.

Himalayan black bears find the weather hard to endure. So frozen fruits are fed to them besides water spraying twice a day. Ice blocks are dipped in their pools for producing chilled water. They remain in water for longer hours to beat the heat.

To keep ticks at bay, Eucalyptus oil is sprayed in enclosures of deer, wolves, and hyenas.

“We have put up water sprinklers in almost all the enclosures. With no dearth of water, sprinklers are turned on in the afternoon. All ponds are full to the brim for the animals to bust summer stress,” he said.