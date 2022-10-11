Show of sympathy is petty politics, says Swaroop

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 11, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP took the decision not to field its candidate in the byelection to Ward 16 of Hassan City Municipal Council due to the fear of losing the election, said Janata Dal (Secular) party leader H.P. Swaroop.

At a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Swaroop said BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s sympathy for the late Prashanth Nagaraj’s family was part of that party’s petty politics. “When Prashanth Nagaraj was alive, the BJP people got false cases registered against him. However, now after his death, they are showing sympathy,” he said.

Mr. Swaroop said Prashanth Nagaraj’s younger brother Naveen would contest the byelection on the JD(S) ticket. “Let the BJP also field its candidate. We will ensure our candidate’s victory,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The byelection for Ward-16 was necessitated following the murder of JD(S) member Prashanth Nagaraj. He was murdered on June 1. The BJP had decided not to field its candidate against Prashanth Nagaraj’s family candidate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app