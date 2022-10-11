Show of sympathy is petty politics, says Swaroop

The BJP took the decision not to field its candidate in the byelection to Ward 16 of Hassan City Municipal Council due to the fear of losing the election, said Janata Dal (Secular) party leader H.P. Swaroop.

At a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Swaroop said BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s sympathy for the late Prashanth Nagaraj’s family was part of that party’s petty politics. “When Prashanth Nagaraj was alive, the BJP people got false cases registered against him. However, now after his death, they are showing sympathy,” he said.

Mr. Swaroop said Prashanth Nagaraj’s younger brother Naveen would contest the byelection on the JD(S) ticket. “Let the BJP also field its candidate. We will ensure our candidate’s victory,” he said.

The byelection for Ward-16 was necessitated following the murder of JD(S) member Prashanth Nagaraj. He was murdered on June 1. The BJP had decided not to field its candidate against Prashanth Nagaraj’s family candidate.