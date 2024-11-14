Show concern towards implementation of SC/ST welfare programmes: Narendra Swamy

Chairman of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committee of the Legislative Council P.M. Narendra Swamy has asked the officials to show commitment and concern towards effective implementation of various government programmes and schemes.

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of programmes and schemes meant for development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Swamy said termed social inequality as a social malady which should be cured to uplift the members of SCs and STs.

He also directed the officials to improve their work efficiency and work more for the welfare of the exploited class by uplifting them socially and economically through measures to address the unemployment problem among them. He told them to ensure that not a single rupee of the government grants meant for SC/ST welfare got wasted and also ensure time-bound utilisation of the released funds. He asked the social welfare officer and executive officers to hold joint review of the implementation of SC/ST welfare programmes and ensure that quality materials were used during the execution of the works.

Mr. Swamy asked the officials to ensure that proper rehabilitation was provided to ‘devadasis’ in the district and do it on priority basis.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Swaroopa T.K. informed the meeting about the benefits availed by SC/ST families under various government programmes.