‘Show commitment to NK development, shift office to Belagavi’

HUBBALLI

31 July 2021 15:13 IST

Aam Aadmi Party wants Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to work from north Karnataka for 6 months every year

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Karnataka has challenged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to shift his office to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and function from there for at least six months in a year if he is really committed to the cause of developing north Karnataka.

AAP national team member and Karnataka observer Romi Bhati, State co-convener Shanthala Damle, Dharwad district unit president Santosh Naragund addressed mediapersons in Hubballi on July 31.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Damle said that there were a lot of expectations from the new Chief Minister from people of north Karnataka as he hails from the region. However, even after taking charge and visiting Delhi, Mr. Bommai had not spoken a word about the long-pending Mahadayi project, for the implementation of which he had once organised a padayatra.

AAP would challenge the Chief Minister to implement the Mahadayi project as years had passed after securing in-principle approval. “People have waited for long. Being a Chief Minister from the region, Mr. Bommai should take steps within the next 10 days to initiate the work,” she said.

She pointed out to the lack of industrial and infrastructure development in north Karnataka. She cited the case of Infosys, which had set up a campus in Hubballi three years ago, but is yet to start operations.

Mr. Romi Bhati said that in the last three years, people of Karnataka had seen three chief ministers. “However, I would like to congratulate people of north Karnataka as a leader from their region has become the Chief Minister now. Hopefully, he will initiate development in the region,” he said.

Mr. Santosh Naragund said that another leader from Hubballi, Jagadish Shettar, had served as chief minister, but he did not do much for north Karnataka.